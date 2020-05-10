Image Source : PTI 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 62

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam surged to 62 after three new cases were reported on Saturday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total cases, currently, 26 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 34 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Two persons - one each from Hailakandi and Kamrup Metropolitan districts - have died due to the disease.

A female student of the Regional Dental College in Guwahati tested positive on Friday night, taking the number of cases in Guwahati to six.

"Alert ~ 3 people, incl an Ambulance Driver from Mumbai who drove the 2, test #COVID19 + in Jorhat. Driver sent back to Mumbai. 2 are at JMCH since their arrival in Jorhat," Sarma tweeted.

"These are difficult times. My duty is to give finest attention to all. Following social distancing guidelines of the government, met the girl, who tested positive, at Regional Dental College and assured her best care," Sarma said in another tweet.

The girl was tested after she came into contact with a doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who had tested positive on Thursday, he told reporters.

A 16-year old girl was found positive after she died on Thursday at the Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute here.

"We will have to discuss with the Union Health Ministry whether we can declare her death due to COVID-19 as we did not treat her for the disease and she was found to be positive after her death," Sarma had said at a press conference.

Assam has tested a total of 16,167 samples so far for novel coronavirus, while 9,237 asymptomatic persons were identified and kept under home quarantine for coming in contact with COVID-19 positive cases.

Nearly 5 lakh people have been screened across Assam, of which 36,818 passengers have been screened at six airports in the state till date, the bulletin said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Bihar: 16 new COVID-19 positive cases; state tally at 595

ALSO READ | 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 58

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage