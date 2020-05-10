Image Source : PTI Bihar: 16 new COVID-19 positive cases; state tally at 595

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 595 after 16 more people including two minors from nine districts tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, out of which 318 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while five have died, a top health department official said. Out of the new cases, three each are from Muzaffarpur and Arwal, two each from Begusarai, Munger, Nalanda and one each from Vaishali, Bhojpur, Siwan, Sheikhpura districts, the Principal Secretary said.

Seven of the 16 fresh cases are migrant people from other states, Health Departments Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet.

"We are ascertaining their further infection trail," Kumar said.

The number of samples tested so far at seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga is 32,767.

