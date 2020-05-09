Returning migrant workers spreading coronavirus in Bihar, warns state govt

Image Source : PTI A representational image of migrant workers from Bihar being seen off by local officials in Maharashtra earlier this month (file photo)

The Bihar state government has warned that migrant workers and students returning from other states could contribute to further spreading the coronavirus infections in the state, with at least 96 of them having been tested positive till now.

According to the state’s health secretary Lokesh Singh, at least 96 migrant workers in 21 districts have been found to be infected with coronavirus till now. State authorities have also revealed that many of these workers were making their homebound journey on foot.

Nearly 82,000 migrant workers on 70 trains have returned to the state till now. At least 18,000 more migrants will be ferried back to the state on 15 trains on Saturday as well.

Migrant workers, as well as students returning from other states, are putting at risk the residents of the state, with increased chances of local contracting coronavirus infection, he said.

Till Friday, sixty-five migrant workers were found to be infected with the virus. Nine of the cases surfaced in Madhubani, eight in Rohtas and five each in Patna, East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Aurangabad districts of the state.

Even after trains bringing back migrant workers started playing May 1 onwards, many of them have tested positive for the virus upon return. The state authorities said that out of 29 new cases recorded in the state on Thursday, nineteen were of migrant workers who had returned by trains in the last three days. Six cases surfaced in Samastipur, four from Darbhanga, two from Saharsa and one infection each was recorded from Bhagalpur, Banka and East Champaran districts.

As per state government guidelines, the returning migrants are required to board buses for their home districts from the train station. Once at their districts, they must undergo a 21-day quarantine period at the district centre. After 21 days, they will be reimbursed for the train journey and paid Rs 500 each.

However, there have been cases of migrants escaping from quarantine centres and heading back to their homes.

One such migrant worker, recently returned from Itarsi, who had fled quarantine told this correspondent on Friday that he knew of 14 other workers who had escaped from quarantine centres.

State authorities have warned that all the containment efforts of the government could come to nought because of some of these rogue migrant workers.

