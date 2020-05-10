Image Source : PTI Bihar: 18 new COVID-19 positive cases reported; state tally at 629

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 629 after 18 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, State Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said. Out of the new cases, 11 hail from Begusarai, seven each from Saharsa and Madhepura, five, including a woman, from Rohtas, two from Darbhanga and one each from Khagaria and Araria districts, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the state health department, said.

"We are ascertaining the infection trail. These are yesterday's results received late in the night," Kumar said, adding that seven out of 34 patients were minors.

Barring Jamui, all 37 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 306. Altogether, 318 people have recovered so far.

Bihar has witnessed five COVID-19 fatalities -- one each from Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and

Sitamarhi districts.

All five of them had pre-existing ailments.

Munger has accounted for the maximum number of cases in the state at 102, followed by Rohtas at 59, Buxar at 56 and Patna at 52.

The number of samples tested so far has climbed to 32,767.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 62,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have recovered, as per the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. In the last few days, the country has witnessed a steep rise in its confirmed cases as in just 6 days, India saw its tally jumping from 40,000 to 60,000 creating a worrisome situation for the government and health department.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: With 2 new COVID-19 cases; state tally rises to 156​

ALSO READ | 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 62

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage