Jharkhand: With 2 new COVID-19 cases; state tally rises to 156

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: With 2 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 156

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 156 after two new cases were reported on Saturday, the State Health Department. According to the COVID-19 bulletin, the two new cases were detected in Dhanbad district. The state has so far seen 5 deaths due to the virus while one succumbed due to Comorbidity conditions.

At least 78 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, at least 75 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

(With Inputs from PTI)

