Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal reports two deaths; 5,227 houses damaged

Image Source : PTI South 24 Parganas: A tree falls on power lines during strong winds due to Cyclone Amphan at Kakdwip near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

West Bengal reported two deaths as the first arm of Cyclone Amphan roared into the state on Wednesday afternoon. The super cyclonic storm made landfall at 2.30 pm between Digha in the state and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, triggering heavy rain and high-velocity winds that left a trail of destruction. The cyclone, moving at a speed of 155-165 kilometers per hour, will reach Kolkata by evening and the city along with adjoining districts will witness strong winds with an intensity of 110-120 kilometers per hour, according to the IMD. The deaths were reported from Howrah and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. It is reported that a tree fell on the two. As many as 5,227 houses have suffered damages so far.

The cyclone wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of the two states, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. It also forced the evacuation of over 6.58 lakh people.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage