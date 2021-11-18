Will contest UP elections 2022, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav says he will contest UP elections next year.

Highlights Contrary to his earlier statement, ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav said he will contest UP polls next year

Akhilesh Yadav ruled out alliance with big political parties in 2022 elections

The former CM said his party will get along with Shivpal Singh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that he will contest next year's assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, the former chief minister said, "he will fight UP assembly elections next year... if the party takes a decision on it then we will announce it very soon."

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said that if his party is voted to power then they will make big announcements for the betterment of farmers, youth in the state.

"Will provide big relief in electricity bills," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Speaking on alliance with other parties in the upcoming elections, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will not enter into an alliance with big parties but may align with smaller parties. Will also bring along Shivpal Singh Yadav, he added.

As elections are approaching in Uttar Pradesh, though a schedule is yet to be announced by the election commission, Akhilesh Yadav has been targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

On Tuesday, he downplayed the construction of Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh which was inaugurated by PM Modi saying the groundbreaking of the highway was done during SP government.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said that he will not be contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

