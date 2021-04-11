People neglecting Covid appropriate behaviour one of main reasons behind sharp rise in cases: AIIMS Director

Image Source : PTI AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria after taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi.

People neglecting Covid appropriate behaviour is one of the main reasons behind the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the country, said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Sunday.

Speaking during India TV's Swasthya Sammelan, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "There are various reasons behind the sudden spurt in cases. In January-February, when cases started to decrease people lowered their guards as they thought Coronavirus is now on its way out. People neglected Covid appropriate behaviour which is the main reason behind the sharp rise in cases."

Covid's UK variant spreads rapidly and is more infectious. In Punjab, most of the cases are of this variant, he said.

Speaking on Covid fatality rate, Gulerai said, "there is no data to suggest that death rate has increased in the second wave as compared to the last wave of Covid cases."

"Hospital infrastructure and medical staff are under tremendous strain. We need to strengthen the infrastructure to manage the spread of the virus," he advised.

On lockdown, AIIMS Director said, "national nevel lockdown is not necessary. Test, Track and Treat should be our focus."

Sharing light on the effectiveness of vaccines, Guleria said, "vaccine doesn't protect you from infection. It will prevent serious infection and hospitalisation. Wearing a mask and following Covid protocols is most important."

"High-risk group of people such as senior citizens, healthcare workers should be vaccinated first. Vaccine manufacturing is an ongoing process. Once we have a few more vaccine candidates available, inoculation may be opened for other age groups as well," he said.

"Sputnik and Cadilla vaccines would be produced in India. Production of vaccine needs specialised plants. Production would be increased in the next few months, it can't happen overnight," Guleria on maximum availability of maximum doses of vaccine.

AIIMS Director concluded by saying, "Coronavirus is there to stay for a long time. Pandemic may turn into endemic. Vaccine may become a regular affair, high-risk groups may have to be given shots annually."

