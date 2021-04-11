India believes in the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Haryana CM Khattar tells India TV

Image Source : PTI Swasthya Sammelan 2021: Manohar Lal Khattar speaks to India TV

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke exclusively to India TV on Sunday, as the positive cases of coronavirus continue to rise across the nation. Speaking for India TV's Swasthya Sammelan 2021, the Haryana chief minister said it is true that the pace of coronavirus had slowed down by February, but now the pace has increased and the active cases are increasing on a daily basis. We are trying our best to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On being asked about lockdown in Haryana, CM Khattar said, "As far as lockdown in Haryana is concerned, we are aware of the panic situation it had created last year. Our economic and financial progress had stopped. We are not planning for a lockdown, but several other restrictions will be kept in place."

"We have already issued fresh orders regarding the movement and gathering of people in the wake of coronavirus, says Haryana CM on being asked if lockdown will be imposed in Haryana," CM Khattar said.

On vaccinations, Haryana CM Khattar said, "We are not short of vaccines at any vaccination centers. We are constantly receiving enough stocks for the drive."

"Each person going for vaccination is registered at the particular center. We are providing vaccinations as per the need and have prioritised the process," the chief minister said.

Upon being asked about Rahul Gandhi, Haryana CM Khattar said, " I don't want to comment on what Rahul Gandhi says. Coronavirus is a worldwide pandemic and under such circumstances, narrow-minded thinking is wrong. We have provided vaccine to several small countries or our neighbouring nations as India believes in the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)."

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 11 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday which took the death toll to 3,252, while 2,937 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,13,441 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

While two fatalities each were reported from Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar, one death each was from Jind, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts, it said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (864), Panchkula (217), Karnal (271), Faridabad (200) and Sonipat (203), the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 19,453.

The recovery rate is 92.76 per cent while the total number of those discharged after recovery was 2,90,736, it said.

