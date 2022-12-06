After AIIMS, hackers attack ICMR website around 6000 times in a day: Official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The official said that hackers apparently from Hong Kong tried to attack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research around 6000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30.

Hackers allegedly tried to breach the website of the apex health research body ICMR but their attempts have been foiled, according to a government official. The official said that hackers apparently from Hong Kong tried to attack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research around 6000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30. The attacks come close to the heels of the alleged ransomware attack that had paralysed AIIMS online services.

"The contents of the ICMR website are safe. The site is hosted at NIC Data Centre, hence the firewall is from NIC which they regularly update. The attack has been prevented successfully," the official said.

Just a few days back, the server of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here remained out of service for almost eight days even as official sources said e-Hospital data has been restored on the servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals lock access to data or a device and promise to unlock it after they are paid the desired ransom. Meanwhile, AIIMS authorities informed that the eHospital data has been restored on the servers. They said that the network is being sanitised before the services can be restored.

