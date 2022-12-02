Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi AIIMS server hacking: Main servers likely to be hacked from Hong Kong.

Delhi AIIMS server hacking : As per sources, the main servers of Delhi AIIMS are likely to be hacked from Hong Kong. Though, Delhi Police has not made any official statement on this. Talking about the role of China and Pakistan in server hacking matter, the police have not confirmed anything by now.

Meanwhile, Delhi AIIMS is currently working on devising a cyber security policy for the hospital and other wings with guidance from investigating agencies as its servers remained down following a ransomware attack. Recommendations have been sought from the investigating agencies in this regard. Besides, a chief information security officer (CISO) is being appointed on an ad hoc basis for emergency cyber security measures to be taken at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to restart the e-Hospital services and prevent such incidents in the future.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Forensic Sciences University, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, and National Investigation Agency, etc. are investigating the cyber attack.

Delhi Police probe:

Also, a special cell of Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the alleged malware attack in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. According to official sources, a team of the Central Forensic Lab (CFSL) has been pressed into the service to check the infected server of the AIIMS Delhi to identify the source of the malware attack.

A joint team of CFSL Delhi and Ahmadabad is also trying to ascertain if the attack was initiated from outside the country. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi police, which was earlier known as the Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection (CyPAD) unit, has also initiated a parallel investigation, said IFSO sources. "The exact source of hacking is not known yet," they said.

Official sources said that multiple departments of the Union Home Ministry and IT Ministry are involved in the rectification and restoration of servers affected in the alleged malware attack.

The sources said that a formal investigation to ascertain how the AIIMS Delhi's servers were hacked has been initiated by Delhi Police, while a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also reached AIIMS Delhi and joined the investigation. "The CFSL's report is awaited, and the Delhi police will release an official statement only after the report," sources said.

