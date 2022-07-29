'Slip of tongue': Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders a written apology to President Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter of apology to the president of India, Droupadi Murmu, over his "Rashtrapatni" comment.

In his letter, the leader said: "I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an innocent word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue."

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed fiery protest by the BJP over Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for President Droupadi Murmu. While Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury maintained that he 'regrets' his 'slip of tongue', Union minister Smriti Irani on the partylines demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

The BJP accused Congress of "demeaning" President Droupadi Murmu. Smriti Irani said, "Chowdhury used the term knowing well that it demeans Murmu and her office and is against India's values. Congress should apologise to the President and the country," "A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by Congress," she added.

