Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How Chinese apps were downloaded 50 lakh times, money was wiped off through shell firms

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Exclusive: How 5 lakh Indians were duped of thousands of crores through Chinese apps Power Bank, EZPlan, etc.
- Exclusive: How Delhi Police busted nationwide fraud syndicate operated from China, 12 agents held in India.
- Exclusive: How Chinese apps were downloaded 50 lakh times, money invested was wiped off through shell companies.
