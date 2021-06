26 trains cancelled by Indian Railways, FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways recently announced the cancellation of 26 trains on several routes.

Indian Railways has cancelled 26 passenger trains and diverted routes of many due to non-interlocking work. The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor shared the list of trains that will be cancelled on certain dates. These trains primarily run along routes between New Jalpaiguri, Amritsar, Bhagalpur, Jammu Tawi, Jainagar, Darbhanga among others. New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Special, Bhagalpur-Jammutpi Special, Jaynagar-Amritsar Special and Kolkata-Amritsar Special trains will remain cancelled.

26 trains cancelled: FULL LIST

1. 04653 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar special train running from New Jalpaiguri on 25th June, 2021



2. 04654 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar special train running from New Jalpaiguri on 30th June, 2021

3. 05097 Bhagalpur-Jammu Tawi special train running from Bhagalpur on 24th June, 2021

4. 05098 Jammu Tawi–Bhagalpur special train running from Jammu Tawi on 29th June, 2021

5. 05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar special train running from Darbhanga on 24th, 26th and 28th June, 2021

6. 05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga special train running from Amritsar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021

7. 04649 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running from Jaynagar on 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021

8. 04650 Amritsar-Jainagar special train running from Amritsar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021

9. 04673 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running from Jaynagar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021

10. 04674 Amritsar-Jaianagar special train running from Amritsar on 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021

11. 04651 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running on 25th, 27th, 29th June and 02nd July, 2021

12. 04652 Amritsar-Jaianagar special train running from Amritsar on 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th June, 2021

13. 05251 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City special train running from Darbhanga on 26th June, 2021

14. 05252 Jalandhar City-Darbhanga special train running from Jalandhar City on 27th June, 2021

15. 02317 Kolkata-Amritsar special train running from Kolkata on 27th June, 2021

16. 02318 Amritsar-Kolkata special train running from Amritsar on 29th June, 2021

17. 02331 Howrah-Jammutvi special train running from Howrah on 25th and 26th June, 2021

18. 02332 Jammu Tawi-Howrah special train running from Jammu Tawi on 27th and 28th June, 2021

19. 02355 Patna-Jammutvi special train running from Patna on 26th and 29th June, 2021

20. 02356 Jammu Tawi – Patna special train running from Jammu Tawi on 27th and 30th June, 2021

21. 02357 Kolkata-Amritsar special train running from Kolkata on 26th and 29th June, 2021

22. 02358 Amritsar-Kolkata special train running from Amritsar on 28th June and 01st July, 2021

23. 02379 Sealdah-Amritsar special train running from Sealdah on June 25, 2021

24. 02380 Amritsar – Sealdah special train running from Amritsar on 27th June, 2021

25. 03005 Howrah-Amritsar special train running from Howrah from 25 to 29 June, 2021

26. 03006 Amritsar-Howrah special train running from Amritsar from 26th to 30th June, 2021

Diverted trains: FULL LIST

1. 04652 Amritsar-Jainagar special train on 25th June will be diverted between Gil-Dhuri Jn. and Rajpura Jn.

2. 02407 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar special train on 16th June will run via Chandigarh, Sanehwal route

3. 02408 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri special train on 25th June will be diverted via Sanehwal, Chandigarh.

4. 04652 Amritsar-Jainagar special train on 25th June will be diverted via Dhiru Jn. and Rajpura Jn.

5. 02325 Kolkata-Nangaldem special train on 24th June will be diverted via Chandigarh and Morinda Jn.

6. 02326 Nangaldem-Kolkata special train on 26th June will run via Chandigarh

7. 02317 Kolkata-Amritsar special train on 16th June will be diverted via Chandigarh, Sanehwal.

