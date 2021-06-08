Northern Railways releases list of trains cancelled in June, check full list

Image Source : PTI Northern Railways on Monday released a list of trains that will remain canceled due to maintenance work.

Northern Railways has released a list of trains that will remain canceled due to maintenance work in June. The routes that will undergo maintenance are mentioned in the notification issued on June 7.

“Ambala Division of Northern Railway will undertake the non-interlocking work of Sirhind Station for commissioning of Electronic Interlocking in connection with Pilkhani – Sanehwal Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL) work,” the notification read.

To execute this work Ambala Division will take suitable traffic blocks of different durations up to June 30th, 2021. During this period, the trains mentioned in the list will be canceled or diverted or partially canceled or re-scheduled or regulated. The stoppage of some trains at Sirhind station will be skipped on the date shown against each train

Here’s the full list of cancellation of trains for June 2021:

