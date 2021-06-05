Railways to resume 24 passenger trains from today. Check full list

Image Source : PTI On June 5 and June 6, Indian Railways have announced to resume 24 passenger trains that were earlier suspended.

Amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, several trains were temporarily suspended. The Indian Railways have decided to resume some of these trains again. On June 5 and June 6, Indian Railways have announced to resume 24 passenger trains that were earlier suspended. East Central Railways informed that the services of passenger special trains operating under its jurisdiction are being restored.

There will be no changes in the timings, stoppages, and routes of these trains. Along with this, there will also not be any changes in the fares of these trains.

Despite restoring these trains, there will be strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines, and passengers will be mandated to abide by them, the railways informed.

Apart from this, the Railways has also decided to run some summer special trains. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter on Friday and informed that in view of the convenience of the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, summer special train service is being started between Gorakhpur-Panvel, Delhi-Gorakhpur and Chhapra-Panvel.

Gorakhpur-Panvel special train will run two days a week from June 6. The train will pass through Bhopal, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

On the other hand, Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar special train will run two days a week from June 7, and will run through cities like Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda and Basti.

Chhapra-Panvel will run weekly from June 12, which will pass through stations like Bhusaval, Jabalpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia.

East Central Railways is resuming the following trains from June 5.

1. Darbhanga-Harnagar-Darbhanga DEMU Passenger Special Train (05591/05592)

2. Darbhanga-Jhanjharpur DEMU Passenger Special Train (05579)

3. Saharsa-Badhra Kothi-Saharsa DEMU Passenger Special Train (05230/05229)

4. Badhra Kothi-Bamankhi-Badhara Kothi DEMU Passenger Special Train (05238/05237)

5. Fatuha-Rajgir- Fatuha MEMU Passenger Special Train (03224/03223)

6. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Dildarnagar-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Passenger Special (03641/03642)

7. Dildarnagar-Tarighat-Dildarnagar Passenger Special Train (03647/03648)

8. Gaya-Kiul-Gaya MEMU Passenger Special (03356/03355)

9. Vaishali-Sonpur-Vaishali DEMU Passenger Special Train (05519/05520)

10. Sonpur-Katihar MEMU Passenger Special Train (03368)

11. Samastipur-Katihar MEMU Passenger Special Train (03316)

12. Sonpur-Chapra-Sonpur MEMU Passenger Special Train (05247/05248)

Here's the list of trains starting from June 6, until further orders.

1. Jhanjharpur-Darbhanga DEMU Passenger Special Train (05580)

2. Katihar-Sonpur MEMU Passenger Special Train (03367)

3. Katihar-Samastipur MEMU Passenger Special Train (03315)

Latest India News