2,141 trees cut in Aarey colony, construction to continue: Mumbai Metro

Representational Image

The Mumbai Metro said on Monday that it would honour Supreme Court's direction restraining cutting of any more trees in Aarey colony for a Metro car shed. Giving out the data, the Mumbai Metro said 2,141 trees have already been cut till date, while adding that no more trees will be cut at the contested site.

“Following the decision of Hon’able High Court on 4/10/19 upholding the permission of the Tree Authority the felling of 2,185 trees was undertaken on October 4 and 5, 2019 and as on date 2,141 trees have been felled,” tweeted Mumbai Metro.

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire thing and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.

"Don't cut anything now," the bench said.

The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. The apex court directed that if anybody is still under arrest for protesting the cutting of trees, they should be released forthwith on furnishing of personal bonds.

The trees were being cleared to make way for a car shed for Mumbai Metro’s phase III.

In a tweet, Mumbai Metro said: Felled trees will be cleared form the site and subsequent construction activities will be carried out.

We respect the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated October 7, 2019. Following is our official statement. pic.twitter.com/o8CjSmHAB2 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 7, 2019

Despite being six months behind schedule, it said it would meet the project deadline.

“The work on the project has already been delayed by over six months on account of legal and other impediments. We will expect to meet the deadline,” the corporation said in a tweet.