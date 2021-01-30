Image Source : FILE/PTI 200 Delhi police cops gave mass resignation? Here's the truth

The situation in Delhi amid the farmers' protest is on the boil. While many farmers have vacated borders, there are some refusing to budge. The January 26 violence has left the national capital scarred. Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during a tractor rally to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Driving tractors, many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

To keep a check on anti-social elements, the government has suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri border and their adjoining areas till January 31. Meanwhile, rumor mills are abuzz to mislead and spark tensions.

THE CLAIM

A recent social media post claimed that about 200 policemen have given mass resignation, amid the farmers' protest. But, is it even true?

THE TRUTH

The PIB Fact Check wing of the government said that the information of the mass resignation of 200 cops was fake.

