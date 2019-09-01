Shocking! No power, Doctor stitches up patient's wounds under cell phone flashlight in UP's Firozabad

In a shocking incident, a doctor of District Combined Hospital of Uttar Pradesh was seen treating a patient under mobile phone flashlight in Shikohabad area in Firozabad district.

There was no electricity when an elderly road accident survivor was brought to the hospital on Saturday. Due to the lack of electricity in the hospital, the doctor treated the patient using cell phone flashlight.

Firozabad: Doctors stitched up the wounds of a road accident victim under cell phone's flashlight in absence of electricity, at District Combined Hospital in Shikohabad last week. pic.twitter.com/dWvZz3NTvt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2019

The patient, who was injured in a road accident and was brought to the government hospital by his son, Manoj Kumar. He needed stitches on his forehead and the hospital staff gave him medical aid while another stood to hold the mobile phone with its flashlight turned on as there was no electricity in the hospital.

"My father was injured in a road accident, so we brought him here. He was given stitches under a phone's flashlight by the staff of the hospital. The doctor was not present in his room at the hospital when my father was brought here," patient's son Manoj Kumar told ANI.

The on-duty doctor expressed his helplessness at the situation and said that he would report the incident to the Chief Medical Officer.

"There would have been no electricity in the hospital, so the patient was given treatment using the phone's flashlight. There is an inverter at the hospital, but it might have got discharged. Will inform the Chief Medical Officer about it," Dr Abhishek said.

