Bengal: Mentally unstable woman swallows over 1.5 kg ornaments, coins; surgery performed

Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
Doctors at a government hospital in Birbhum district of West Bengal removed over 1.5 ks of coins and ornaments from the stomach of a mentally unstable woman. According to the mother of the woman, she was not keeping well and swallowed coins and ornaments. The incident came to light after the mother of the woman noticed materials disappearing from the house.

New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2019 6:45 IST
Mentally unstable woman swallows over 1.5 kg ornaments, coins in West Bengal

In a rare surgery, doctors at a government hospital removed more than 1.5 kg ornaments and coins from the stomach of a 26-year-old mentally unstable woman. The incident was reported from Birbhum district of West Bengal, on Wednesday. 

The woman was admitted to the hospital after her mother noticed ornaments disappearing from their home, at a village under Margram police station limits.

"My daughter is mentally unsound. For the past few days she used to throw up every time after having a meal," the mother said.

She said her daughter got the coins from her brother's shop.

"We have noticed that ornaments are disappearing. But whenever we questioned her, she started crying.

"We used to keep a watch on her. But somehow she managed to swallow all these materials. She was not well for the past two months. We had taken her to various private doctors and she was on medication without any result," the mother said.

According to the head of the surgery department in the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, Siddharatha Biswas, 90 coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 and ornaments like chains, nose rings, earrings, bangles, anklets, wrist bands and watches were found from the stomach of the woman. 

"We removed a total of 90 coins from the stomach of the woman," Biswas said after the surgery.

The ornaments were mostly made of copper and brass but some golden pieces of jewellery were also there, he said.

