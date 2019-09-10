Truck driver fined whopping Rs. 1 lakh for THIS traffic violation in Delhi

Representational Image

A truck driver from Rajasthan was fined Rs 1.41 lakh in Delhi under the new traffic rules of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. He was held for overloading by the enforcement wing of Delhi transport department.

The truck had a Rajasthan registration number. It was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday.

The driver paid the penalty of Rs. 1,41,700, at Rohini court on Monday.

After implementation of amended Motor Vehicles Act, the penalty for overloading of goods carriers has been hiked to Rs 20,000 with Rs 2,000 for each additional tonne, the official said.

Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 plus Rs 1,000 for each extra tonne.

Meanwhile, truck drivers in Uttar Pradesh will now have to shell out Rs. 2000 as fine for wearing their favourite 'lungi-banyan' attire during driving their vehicle.

