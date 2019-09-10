Attention bike riders! Riding two-wheeler without shoes will invite traffic challan. Deets Inside

Image Source : FILE Do you know riding a two-wheeler with slippers can invite you a traffic challan?

When the entire country is talking about the increased challan for breaking traffic rules, a new traffic rule has been enforced on two-wheeler users by the Government of India to keep road safety in check. Police officials are issuing traffic challan to commuters who are found not wearing proper gear while riding a two-wheeler.

If you also ride a two-wheeler then this news is just for you.

If you are found riding a two-wheeler wearing flip-flops or sandals, you will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

The reason behind this rule is that flip-flops or similar footwear might create difficulty in changing gears or could even result in loss of grip while the vehicle is coming to a halt, resulting in a slip.

Under the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, fines pertaining to traffic offences have been increased by a significant margin.

The revised Act came into force starting September 1st across India. Since then, we have come across multiple cases in which huge amount of fines have been imposed on the rule breakers.

Recently, a Delhi man was fined Rs 23,000 for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet and also for not carrying the relevant documents.

Also an auto-rickshaw driver in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was fined a whopping Rs 47,500 for violating a slew of traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019.

Here's the new challan list under the amended motor vehicles act:

Complete list of penalties under Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 with effect from September 1, 2019

Penalty Old Amount New Amount Penalty for offenses where no penalty is specifically provided Rs 100 for first offense and Rs 300 for second/subequent offense Rs 500 for first time offense, Rs 1,500 for subsequent offense Violation of road regulations - Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 Traveling without Ticket Rs 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of Authority and refusal to share information Rs 500 Rs 2,000 Unauthorised use of vehicles without license Rs 1,000 Rs 5,000 Driving without license Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Driving despite disqualification Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Over-speeding Rs 400 Rs 1000 - Rs 2000 for light motor vehicle, Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,000 for medium passenger or goods vehicles and impounding of driving license for second/subsequent offence. Dangerous Driving - Imprisonment of 6 months to 1 year and/or fine of Rs. 1000- Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Drunken Driving - Imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs. 15000 for second offence. Driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive for Rs 200 for first offense, Rs 500 for second/subsequent offense First offence - Rs. 1000 and second/subsequent offence - Rs.2000 Offences relating to accident - Imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1 year and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Racing and speeding - Imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine up to Rs. 500 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1month and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Driving uninsured vehicle fine of Rs. 1000 and/or punishment up to 3 months Rs. 2000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the first offence and fine of Rs. 4000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the second offence. Taking vehicle without lawful authority and seizing motor vehicle by force Rs 500 Rs. 5000 Causing obstruction to free flow of traffic Rs 50 Rs. 500

