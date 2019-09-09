Image Source : PTI Want to avoid heavy penalties on traffic rules violation? Here is what to do

If stopped by a traffic cop for valid papers, then you may show documents stored in DigiLocker to avoid hefty penalties under the amended motor vehicles law.

A senior Road Transport Ministry official said that motorists can produce documents using DigiLocker or mParivahan mobile app.

"Motorists can produce digital documents. Digital documents do not mean scanned copy or a photo of driving license, RC (registration certificate) or insurance. They have to be stored on DigiLocker or mParivahan app," the official said.

An amended provision in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 allows citizens to produce transport-related documents such as registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, pollution check certificate and any other relevant documents in electronic form.

"This would enable the use of digital platforms for carrying and verification of the documents and is a step towards citizen facilitation," says the advisory sent to the state police and transport departments on November 19, 2018.

The penalties for road rule violations have gone up significantly after the new Motor Vehicle Act came into force from September 1, 2019.