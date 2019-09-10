Truck drivers' favourite 'lungi-banyan' attire will now cost them Rs. 2000 fine in UP under new traffic rules

Representational image

With the new traffic rules in force, even the attire of motorists is now under scrutiny under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Truck drivers and helpers in Uttar Pradesh will face a fine of Rs. 2000 if they are found flouting dress code and wearing 'lungi' and 'banyan'.

According to a new provision, drivers should be wearing full length pants with a shirt or T-shirt. They have to wear closed shoes when they drive the vehicle.

Dress code has also been made mandatory for drivers of school vans and government vehicles.

ASP (Traffic) Lucknow Poornendu Singh said that the dress code has been a part of MV Act since 1939.

"A fine of 500 rupees was introduced when the Act was amended in 1989 for violation of the dress code. Now a fine of 2000 rupees will be imposed under section 179 of MV ACT 2019 on those who will be found violating the dress code," he said.

