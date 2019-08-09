Image Source : PTI Five dead due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris

Four women and a man were killed as the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu recorded the heaviest rains, with the tourist destination of Avalanche receiving 911 mm in a single day.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced solatium and said 1,704 people affected by landslides have been moved to shelters.

Heavy rains lashed Avalanche for the past three days with rainfall measuring 405 mm, 820 mm and 911 mm on August 6, 7, 8, respectively.

A total of 36 people working in the state power utility unit and general public caught in the rains in Kattukuppai have been rescued and steps have been taken to drop food packets to 40 persons in Avalanche.

According to Palaniswami, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, police and fire service officials have been deployed in rescue efforts.

The Chief Minister said in order to prevent the spread of disease medical teams including mobile medical units have been despatched in the area.

He said requests have been made to Indian Air Force (IAF) in Sulur to be ready for carrying out rescue efforts.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

ALSO READ | 83 NDRF teams dispatched for flood relief, rescue in four states: Home ministry

ALSO READ | 83 NDRF deployed in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka for relief operations | Live Updates

ALSO READ | Kerala rains: Kochi International Airport suspends flight operations till Sunday