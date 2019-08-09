Flight operations at Kerala airport suspended due to heavy waterlogging, red alert sounded | Live Updates

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Kerala

At least 20 people have died in different rain-related incidents in South India over the past few days. Flood-hit Kerala recorded 8 deaths, while 3 were reported from Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Flight operations at Kerala airport were suspended till Friday morning as floodwaters inundated the apron area (parking area), authorities said. Earlier on Thursday, flight operations were suspended for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains.

"As the apron area is waterlogged due to the flood, all aircraft operations (have been) suspended at Kochi airport till 9 am on August 9," a statement issued on Thursday by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said.

Flights coming to the airport have been diverted, a CIAL spokesperson said without elaborating.

A 'red alert' has been sounded in Kerala's Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, IMD sources said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired an emergency meeting Thursday morning to take stock of the situation, said the state should be prepared for more downpour.

Couple of houses, a temple, a church and few vehicles came under the soil after a massive landslide was reported from Meppadi in the hilly Wayanad district of Kerala, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit Polavaram and Devipatnam regions in East and West Godavari districts, even as the water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram crossed the second danger mark.

Nearly 44,000 people were evacuated from flood-hit Karnataka, while 9 people were reported dead in the past few days.

The Army has swung into action for relief and rescue operations in Wayanad and Coorg, a defence release said.

Road transport and train services were disrupted across Kerala, railway sources said. According to disaster management authority sources, three people from Idukki, one each in Kannur, Palakkad and Thrissur and two in Wayanad died in rain-related incidents Thursday. A one-year-old girl was among the dead.

Barring Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, educational institutions will remain closed in rest of the 12 districts on August 9 following heavy rains.

All exams by the Kerala Public Service Commission and various Universities across the state, scheduled for tomorrow, have been postponed, officials said.

The water level is rising in most rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation.

The state government has also asked tourists not to travel to high range areas including Idukki while restrictions have been imposed in Ponmudi,a hill station near Thiruvanathapuram.

