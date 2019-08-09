Kerala rains: Kochi International Airport suspends flight operations till Sunday

Image Source : PTI Kochi International Airport suspends flight operations till Sunday

All flight operations at Kochi International Airport were suspended on Friday after the runway was heavy waterlogged due to floods. According to the airport authorities, the Cochin International Airport has been shut till Sunday, 3 pm.

"Kochi Airport closes operations till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019)," a statement issued by the Airport said.

The CIAL had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations till 9 am on Friday. The move was taken as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains lashing the region. Flights coming to the airport were diverted.

The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water level in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport due to heavy rains.

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days and claiming eight lives on Thursday, bringing back the memories of the worst floods in August last year.

The airport was rendered non-functional for a fortnight in August 2018 due to inundation.

It had suffered damage to infrastructure, including a 2.6 km long wall that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed. The estimated loss was then put between Rs 220-250 crore.

Also Read | 8 killed, over 3,000 evacuated as rains batter Kerala

Also Read | Kerala CM seeks army help as rains claim 8 lives, Rahul Gandhi offers help

Video: