Kerala Rains: Gates of Idduki dam open, many residential areas submerged

Heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in Kerala. Idukki town is the worst hit after dams opened its gates following a steep rise in water levels. Many low lying areas of Idukki were submerged underwater. Nilambu town of Mallapuram district was also facing severe waterlogging. India Tv correspondent T Raghavan is sending us all the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the local administration has set up a special control room at the state headquarters to receive rain and flood updates. Senior officers also maintained that there was no need to panic but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all precautions were being taken and district officials are on high alert. More than 2000 people have been relocated to the relief camps.

The police have also declared many beaches off-limit for tourist, The Hindu reports.

Kerala Rain Live Updates:

04:05 | Landslides reported in Adakkathodu and Nelliyodu in Kannur district, and Karulaayi forest in Mallapuram district.

03:58 | Normal life was also affected in Munnar as the water level rose in the Kannimala river.

03:51 | According to state revenue authorities, around 138 houses were partially damaged and eight were fully damaged on Wednesday, taking the total number of houses damaged both partially and fully to 1992 and 139 houses, respectively. So far, 17 camps have been opened by the authorities, accomodating 1,035 people.

03:46 | Three flights from Kozhikode have been diverted due to heavy rains. Etihad flight from Kozhikode to Abu Dhabi has been cancelled for today.

03:38 | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called an emergency meeting to assess the situation in the eight flood-affected districts.

03:00 | Rain continues to lash in Panjal, Thrissur. Electric lines are damaged and trees are uprooted in the area.

02:48 | Heavy rains to continue in Kerala for today and tomorrow, says K Santosh, IMD Director.

02:39 | Latest visuals from Munnar town of Idukki district

02:31 | Latest visuals of Nilambur town of Mallapuram District in Kerala

