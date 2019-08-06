Image Source : PTI Northern Command core group meets over Pakistani threat

Additional troops that were deployed in Jammu & Kashmir last week are unlikely to be moved out of the Valley any time soon. Defence sources said on Tuesday the Valley will continue to remain under cover of the massive troop deployment for several weeks.

More than 40,000 troops are deployed in J&K at present as the Centre anticipates a breakdown in law and order following its decision to withdraw special category status to the state. In addition to the security forces that had been stationed in the valley for the Amarnath Yatra, an additional 10,000 personnel had been rushed there last week.

The Centre also anticipates an intervention by Pakistan into J&K at a time when the valley is in the grip of a fragile political situation. An infiltration bid by five to six intruders in the Machil sector was foiled by alert troops on the intervening night of August 5 and 6. A soldier was injured in the incident during the exchange of gunfire.

A core group meeting of the Northern Command of Indian Army was held on Tuesday to review operational readiness and security arrangements in the valley.

The meeting was chaired by Northern Command chief, Lt General Ranbir Singh.

As per sources, Singh said during the course of the meeting that India is fully prepared to deal with any misadventure by Pakistan in J&K.

"Indian Army is prepared to respond with resolve. The costs of misadventure will be prohibitive to Pakistan. We are fully prepared to deal with any contingency on the LoC or in the hinterland. We will not allow the breakdown of law and order. Disruptive elements will be dealt with firmly," he said in the meeting as per sources.

All communication networks continued to remain totally disrupted for the second day in a row in the valley.

The Northern Command has urged people not to spread rumours and dissuade their kin from rumour-mongering as security forces are firmly in control of the situation.

