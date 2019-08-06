Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa dares India, says will go to any extent to 'help Kashmiris'

Image Source : PTI Pakistan Army prepared to 'go to any extent' to help Kashmiris: General Bajwa

Jammu and Kashmir has been an internal issue of India. However, Pakistan has always tried to make it an international one. A day after Section 370 was revoked, Pakistan has started its warmongering and begun issuing aggressive statements.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that his troops are prepared to "go to any extent" to help Kashmiris.

General Bajwa was presiding over Corps Commanders Conference. It is the highest decision-making forum the Pakistan army. It was held on a single point agenda of Kashmir.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations...," Gen Bajwa told the army commanders.

In a statement, the Army said that the forum fully supported the Pakistan Government's "rejection of Indian actions" regarding Kashmir.

Pakistan never recognised Article 370 of the Indian Constitution or 35-A which have now been revoked by New Delhi itself, the army said.

On Monday, Pakistan condemned and rejected the Indian government revoking Article 370 of the Constitution and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.

Reacting sharply to the Indian government's announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the move to revoke Article 370 as "illegal" and said it will "further deteriorate" relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours.

(With inputs from PTI)

