Article 370: Closely following events in Jammu and Kashmir, says US

The US on Tuesday said that it was “closely” observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the Indian government scrapping the constitutional provision that accorded special status to the state.

In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus voiced concern over reports of the detention of some Kashmiri leaders and urged "respect for individual rights" and talks with those affected.

“We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,” Morgan Ortagus said.

“We note that Indian government described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We're concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities. Call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the LoC,” she added.

On Monday, the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature.

Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state.

It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.

