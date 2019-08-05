Jammu & Kashmir before and after August 5: Check out what changes for the state

Image Source : AP Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The government has moved Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister Amit Shah also moved a resolution to scrap Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu & Kashmir. The step is monumental in nature and scale.

With the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir will now have no separate flag or Constitution and the tenure of the assembly will be for a period of five years like any other state and two union territories in the country, officials said on Monday.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) will replace the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) to deal with criminal matters and Article 356, under which President's rule can be imposed in any state, will also be applicable in union territories (UTs) Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with the unprecedented decision of the Centre.

There will be no separate flag of Jammu and Kashmir and the tricolour will be the only national flag for the entire country, a Home Ministry official said.

There will be no separate Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Constitution will govern the two union territories to be created.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will have a tenure of five years like all the states and UTs of Delhi and Puducherry. Till now, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly had a tenure of six years.

In essence, abrogation of Article 370 is going to have a profound effect on Jammu & Kashmir and the country as a whole.

Check out the table below to know what will change from now on.

J&K Before August 5 J&K After August 5 State with special status No special status Dual Citizenship Single citizenship Separate flag for J&K Tiranga will be the only flag No reservation for minorities such as Hindus and Sikhs Minorities eligible for 16% reservation Indians from other states can not buy property like land or house All Indians can buy or sale property in Jammu & Kashmir RTI not applicable RTI will be applicable Duration of Legislative Assembly for six years Assembly will be for 5 years Woman from J&K marries person from outside state, she loses citizenship Woman will retain citizenship even after marriage like any other part of india Right to Education not applicable for children Children brought under RTE as per rest of the country

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | J&K's head chopped off; identity lost: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir resolution

Watch | After Article 370 scrapping, govt beefs up security in Kashmir