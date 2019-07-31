Portion of slab collapses due to water leakage at Mumbai Airport

Image Source : ANI Slab collapses due to water leakage at Mumbai Airport

In yet another accident at the Mumbai Airport, a portion of slab fell down on Tuesday. The incident was reported at nearly 10:30 pm at the Mumbai International Airport. Any injuries in the incident were not reported.

Water leakage was suspected to be to the reason behind the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, the engine of a Vistara airline flight at Mumbai airport had suffered damage after an empty baggage container of another airline rolled due to gusty winds.

The empty baggage container of another airline had rolled to one of Vistara's aircraft, which left a dent on the starboard side of one of the engines.

Any passengers or crew members were not present in the flight at the time of the incident.

The aircraft was grounded for a few hours following the incident.

Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains since the onset of monsoons this year. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging, along with cancellation and delay in train services. Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were also hit in the past few days.

A number of building collapse incidents were also reported from parts of Maharashtra as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in the state.

In a multi-agency operation involving the NDRF, Navy, Air Force and Army, nearly 1,050 passengers on board the Mahalaxmi Express were rescued on Saturday.

The train had been stalled for 17 hours after it got marooned due to floodwaters near Mumbai amid heavy downpour.

