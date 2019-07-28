Mumbai rains: One injured as portion of Nand Vilas building collapses at Maulana Shaukat Ali road

Image Source : INDIA TV Portion of building collapses in Mumbai, one injured

At least one person was injured after a portion of a ceiling collapsed in Mumbai following heavy rainfall. The incident was reported from Maulana Shaukat Ali road near JJ Hospital in the city at nearly 4 am on Sunday.

As per reports, a part of the ceiling of Nand Vilas building has collapsed.

A team of fire brigade reached the spot as soon as they received a call regarding the incident.

