Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
Mumbai rains: One injured as portion of Nand Vilas building collapses at Maulana Shaukat Ali road

In yet another incident due to heavy rains, a portion of a ceiling from a building collapsed in Mumbai on Sunday. One person was reported injured in the incident. The incident took place at Maulana Shaukat Ali road. After a hiatus, Mumbai received heavy downpour on Saturday which threw normal life out of gear. 

New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2019 7:19 IST
Portion of building collapses in Mumbai, one injured

At least one person was injured after a portion of a ceiling collapsed in Mumbai following heavy rainfall. The incident was reported from Maulana Shaukat Ali road near JJ Hospital in the city at nearly 4 am on Sunday. 

As per reports, a part of the ceiling of Nand Vilas building has collapsed. 

A team of fire brigade reached the spot as soon as they received a call regarding the incident. 

