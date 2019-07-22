Monday, July 22, 2019
     
  Modi-Yogi T-shirts popular with kanwarias this year

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 17 and will continue till 15 August. During the month of Sawan, all the yatris collect water from the Ganga river and offer to various Shiva temples.

Varanasi Published on: July 22, 2019 10:33 IST
Image Source : PTI

The kanwarias this year are seen wearing colourful T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imprinted on them.

The kanwarias this year are seen wearing colourful T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imprinted on them.The T-shirts were first sold in Varanasi which is the abode of Lord Shiva and also the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There has been huge demand and now we are sending these T-shirts to all districts in the state. Earlier, the kanwarias would wear plain saffron kurtas but this time, they want Modi and Yogi T-shirts," said Vijay Agarwal, a shopkeeper in Varanasi.

Some T-shirts also have catchy slogans like "Jeete hain shaan se, Mahakaal ke name se" and "Apna time aayega". Even those who are not participating in the Kanwar yatra, are buying these T shirts.

"This is the first time that politicians have overtaken film stars and cricketers in terms of popularity. Seeing the demand, we are coming up with more merchandise with Modi-Yogi brand," said Agarwal.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 17 and will continue till August 15. In this yatra, the kanwarias carry water from the Ganga River and offer it at various Shiv temples during the Hindu month of 'Sawan'.

 
 

