Ghaziabad preparing to welcome Kanwarias  

The Ghaziabad district administration has geared up to make the National Highway-58 (NH 58) and Chaudhary Charan Singh Kanwar Marg on the upper Ganges canal hassle-free for movement of kanwarias (Shiv devotees) who are expected to reach the city, via these two routes from Haridwar, by July 30, an official said.

Additional District Magistrate, City, Shailendra Kumar Singh, told IANS that from July 20, two lanes of NH 58 from Kadrabad border will be reserved only for the kanwarias. On other two lanes, vehicles with stickers will be allowed to carry their food and other articles like tents and chairs for their rest and comfort.

Light vehicles would be allowed after proper screening but would be restricted in view of the kanwarias' inflow which is expected to increase this year.

Traffic on the NH58 will remain diverted for those 10 days - from July 20 to July 30. The heavy traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) from Duhai and Dasna, while the Haridwar and Dehradun-bound traffic would be en routed via Hapur, and Bijnore during these days, the officer added.

