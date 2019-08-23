Kashmir India's internal matter: Maldives tells Pakistan

Image Source : PTI Kashmir India's internal matter: Maldives

The Maldives on Friday backed India on Kashmir, telling Pakistan that New Delhi's decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir was its internal matter.

The Maldives also urged both countries to resolve their differences amicably.

In a statement, the Maldives Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid received a telephone call from his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday afternoon.

Qureshi briefed Shahid on the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and conveyed the views of the Pakistan government on the decision of the Indian government to repeal Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Shahid told Qureshi that "both Pakistan and India are close friends and bilateral partners of the Maldives and stressed the importance of resolving differences between countries amicably through peaceful means".

Shahid also stated that "Maldives viewed the decision taken by India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter."

He told said that Maldives will always remain a close friend of Pakistan and expressed confidence that the Maldives and Pakistan will continue to cooperate in advancing interests in areas of mutual concern, bilaterally, regionally, and internationally.

