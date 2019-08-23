Friday, August 23, 2019
     
Imran Khan likely to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA next month

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2019 16:15 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Imran Khan likely to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to raise the Kashmir issue during his address to the UN General Assembly session next month, a media report has said. Khan's General Debate speech at the world body is scheduled for September 27, the report said.

According to some sources, Imran Khan has directed his party to mobilise community members and human rights organisations to protest against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York during the summit.

Khan will embark on a four-day visit to the US on September 23. He will hold meetings with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other world leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly session, besides meeting representatives from the Pakistani diaspora and business community in the states, the report said.

