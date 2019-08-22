Image Source : AP Sour grapes: Imran Khan says Pakistan won't seek dialogue with India

Left alone by the world community for its continued orchestration of terrorism, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has now said that his country would not seek any dialogue with India. India has already made clear that any talks with Pakistan is only possible after it stops sponsoring terror.

There has been a fresh round of blame game between two countries after India repealed Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

“There is no point in talking to them [India]. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,” Imran Khan said in an interview to the New York Times.

“There is nothing more that we can do," Imran Khan said in what can only be called as a classic case of sour grapes.

In a meltdown on twitter, Imran Khan accused Indian armed forces of human rights violations and once again tried to bring to life, Pakistan's lost cause of portraying a negitive image of India infront of the international community. Pakistan however has not succeded in its effort as international community has completed backed India's stand on Jammu & Kashmir, terming it India's internal matter.

Imran did not stop there. In his interview, Imran expressed a false concern saying, "India might undertake a deceptive false-flag operation” in Kashmir.

“And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen,” Imran said.