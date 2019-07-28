Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids four Baramulla locations in terror funding case

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids four Baramulla locations in terror funding case

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting raids at 4 different locations in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA raids are being conducted in a terror funding case.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2019 10:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

NIA raids 4 locations across Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

Raids are currently underway at 4 locations in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over a terror funding case. 

The news was confirmed by news agency ANI. 

More details are awaited. 

Earlier on July 23, the National Investigation Agency had carried out raids across border trader's residence in Parimpora fruit mandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Wani alias Bardana, of Achgoza Keller in South Kashmir's Pulwama. He had claimed his business was stalled after India banned cross border trading in the wake of Pulwama attack on February 14 this year.

Also Read | NIA raids cross border trader's residence in Pulwama

Also Read | CBI raids in Delhi, Bengal, Bihar in chit fund scam

Video: National Investigation Agency conducts raids in Baramulla

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi Medical Association seeks more representation of elected members in NMC Next StoryWhy no review boards for mental health patients: Court asks authorities  