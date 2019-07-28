Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids four Baramulla locations in terror funding case

Image Source : ANI NIA raids 4 locations across Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

Raids are currently underway at 4 locations in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over a terror funding case.

The news was confirmed by news agency ANI.

National Investigation Agency(NIA) raids underway at 4 locations in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/5XvvpcaGTT — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

More details are awaited.

Earlier on July 23, the National Investigation Agency had carried out raids across border trader's residence in Parimpora fruit mandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Wani alias Bardana, of Achgoza Keller in South Kashmir's Pulwama. He had claimed his business was stalled after India banned cross border trading in the wake of Pulwama attack on February 14 this year.

Video: National Investigation Agency conducts raids in Baramulla