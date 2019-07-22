Image Source : PTI CBI raids in Delhi, Bengal, Bihar in chit fund scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out searches at over 11 places in West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and New Delhi in its probe into a chit fund scam to the tune of Rs 87 crore.

A senior CBI official here said that the agency raided different locations in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Patna, New Delhi and Agartala, including office premises of Chakra Infrastructure Ltd owned by Partha Chakrabarti and residential premises of the accused named in the FIR and recovered several incriminating documents.

The official said that the agency has registered the case following the Supreme Court orders on June 13, 2017. The CBI, in its FIR, alleged that the accused person's collected huge amounts as deposits from the public on assurance to repay the amounts with a high rate of interest. But they did not repay the money and closed down the offices, thereby cheating the investors and misappropriating the money they invested.

