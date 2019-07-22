Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra, over 100 stranded

A fire broke out at a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Mumbai's Bandra. Fourteen fire tenders are working to douse the flames. The fire broke out at the third floor of the building at 3:11 pm this afternoon.

What is worrying is the fact that over 100 people are reported to be stranded inside the building. Firemen are attempting to rescue those stuck. It is said to be a Level-3 fire.

According to preliminary information, a short circuit led to the fire incident.

From the information that is trickling in, it is learnt that the fire broke out at the second floor initially, and later spread onto the third floor.

Over 100 people trapped at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra: Latest Updates

Mumbai fire latest news | 4:40 pm: Firemen are rescuing people through a window in the MTNL building, though there are still many others trapped inside.

Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra, over 100 stranded

Mumbai fire latest news | 4:30 pm: The fire incident at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra has now been deemed of Level-3

Mumbai fire latest news | 4:16 pm: According to initial reports, short circuit is being cited as the reason for MTNL building fire in Bandra.

Mumbai fire latest news | 4:12 pm: Over 100 people are believed to be trapped inside the MTNL building in Bandra.

Mumbai fire latest news | 4:01 pm: No injuries have been reported so far in the Bandra MTNL building fire.

Mumbai fire latest news | 3:47 pm: The fire incident in MTNL Building, Mumbai is said to be of Level-2.

Mumbai fire latest news | 3:42 pm: The fire incident in Bandra's MTNL building was reported at 3:11 pm this afternoon.

Mumbai fire latest news | 3:30 pm: Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra. Fire tenders rushed.

WATCH VIDEO: Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra, over 100 people trapped

For information on MTNL Mumbai fire, latest news fire in Mumbai today, Fire in Mumbai, Fire at MTNL Mumbai- Keep following this page.