Pappu Yadav dresses as priest, collects 'donations' outside Parliament; Rahul Gandhi joins, sparks controversy

New Delhi:

The Monsoon Session of Parliament continued to witness high political drama on Friday as Opposition leaders staged a symbolic protest outside Parliament over the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav led the demonstration in a saffron-clad priest's attire, carrying a donation box to highlight the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue inside Parliament. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also participated in the protest by symbolically placing an offering in the donation box, while several Opposition MPs stood behind him and raised slogans in support of their demand.

Seeking to draw attention to the alleged Ram Temple donation controversy, Pappu Yadav arrived at Parliament dressed as a Hindu saint. Carrying a symbolic donation box, he collected offerings as part of the protest, claiming it represented the alleged irregularities linked to temple donations. The unusual demonstration attracted attention outside Parliament, with several Opposition leaders joining the protest. A video of the symbolic demonstration has also surfaced on social media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Opposition continues protest against Amit Shah

The symbolic protest came even as the Opposition continued its campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 Parliament march at the Jantar Mantar. For the second consecutive day, Opposition MPs held demonstrations inside the Parliament complex carrying banners questioning Shah's absence from the House. Some banners read, "Why is Amit Shah missing from Parliament?" The Opposition has been demanding the Home Minister's resignation over the alleged crackdown on students during the protest, an issue that has repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both Houses.

Parliament clears anti-paper leak bill

The latest protest also comes a day after Parliament cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. With both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having passed the legislation, it now awaits the President's assent before becoming law. Despite the passage of the bill, frequent protests and disruptions by Opposition members have continued to dominate the ongoing Monsoon Session. Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Amit Shah was "either culpable or incompetent". He demanded an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

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