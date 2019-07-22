Shocking report: In 3 months, no girl born in 132 villages of Uttarkashi district

Representational Image

As many as 132 villages in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district saw no female births in the last three months, according to news agency ANI. The report came as a shocker especially at a time when the Central government is aggressively promoting its 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme.

216 children were born in 132 villages of the district in the last three months. However, not a single girl was among those newborns, the sex ration at birth data from 132 Uttarkashi villages has revealed.

District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Chauhan said areas have been identified where the number of girl childbirth is zero or in single-digit numbers. "We are monitoring these areas to find out what is affecting the ratio. A detailed survey and study will be conducted to identify the reason behind it."

In a meeting held with ASHA workers, Chauhan asked them to increase vigilance in these areas and submit a report on the data.

Social worker Kalpana Thakur alleged that zero girl child birth clearly indicated the prevalence of female foeticide.

"No girl child was born for three months in these villages. It cannot just be a coincidence. This clearly indicates female foeticide is taking place in the district. The government and the administration are not doing anything."

(With ANI inputs)