Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal reach boxing final at CWG 2026, team India qualifies for mixed 4x400m relay final

New Delhi:

The Indian contingent continues to soar high at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with boxers Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal reaching the final of their respective boxing events; another medal has been assured for India at the Games.

World number three Preeti Pawar put forth a marvellous showing and made her way into the women’s 54kg final. She defeated Zambia’s Catherine Mwape with a 5-0 decision. While the opening round began with the two stars exchanging punches evenly, Pawar took command of the clash after the first few minutes.

The five judges ended up awarding every single round to Preeti as the game ended with a score of 30-25, 30-25, 30-26, 30-24, and 30-25. Making her way into the final, Preeti will be taking on Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the summit clash in hopes of getting the gold medal.

Ankush Panghal defeated Joshua Ofori to reach the final

Furthermore, Ankush Panghal also secured a medal for India as he reached the final of the men’s 80kg boxing event as well. Like Preeti Pawar, Panghal also defeated his opponent, Joshua Ofori, with a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Panghal landed clean strikes in the early stages of the match, maintaining dominance throughout the clash. In the end, four judges ended up scoring the contest 30-26, with the fifth judge having it 29-27. Booking his place in the final, this was Ankush Panghal’s third consecutive unanimous points victory at the CWG as he made his way into the final.

Team India made their way into the mixed 4x400m relay final

Additionally, the Indian team qualified on time in the mixed 4x400m relay race as well. The team finished in fourth place in the standings in Heat 2, clocking 3:20.98 to advance on time. Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi opened for India and handed over to Ansa Babu with a 46.10-second leg in second place.

Ansa Babu ended up in fourth place, losing some momentum during her 53.90-second attempt. However, it was the performance of Rajesh Ramesh that kept the team in contention with an attempt of a 47-second split. In the end, Rashdeep Kaur completed the race with an attempt of 53.98 as India finished in fourth and reached the final.

Also Read:

Lovepreet Singh clinches weightlifting silver, Seema Kaliramna grabs bronze medal at CWG 2026