Jaish's Hamid Mandal, Sajjad Bhat aide, arrested in Bengal; STF suspects plot to attack CM Adhikari

Kolkata:

Hamid Mandal, a member of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, was on Friday arrested in Bardhaman, by the Bengal STF. Based on the mobile phone and documents recovered, the Bengal STF suspected that the terrorist was planning an attack on West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari.

Arrested terrorist is a close associate of Sajjad Bhat

According to police sources, the arrested terrorist is a close associate of Sajjad Bhat, the mastermind behind the Pulwama attack. He was arrested late last night from a flat in the Renaissance Township area of ​​Bardhaman. Hamid Mandal had been living in a rented flat there for the past two to three months. He will be produced before the Bardhaman court today.

Police said Hamid Mondal had chosen the housing complex as a hideout to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies. Police are now probing Mondal’s alleged role in the suspected plot targeting Adhikari and are trying to establish the extent of his activities in India.

According to police, Mondal was gathering details related to the Chief Minister’s visit and had been closely monitoring the Chief Minister’s programme schedule since July 9. Police are analysing the information recovered during the operation and questioning the accused to understand the purpose of collecting these details and whether others were involved.

Arrested accused will be produced in court today

The arrested accused will be produced in court today, where the investigative agency may seek his custody. The STF is currently investigating the entire matter, examining the accused's network, contacts, and alleged activities. Investigations into other potential suspects linked to the case and various aspects of the conspiracy are also underway.

What happened in Pulwama in 20219

It should be noted that a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had rammed his explosive-laden car into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force personnel on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.

Huge quantity of explosives recovered in Birbhum

In another development, a huge quantity of explosives were recovered in Birbhum in West Bengal. The police recovered the explosives from an abandoned house in the Nalhati area of ​​Birbhum district.

According to the information, the police had received a secret information. Acting on this, the police raided the spot and seized a huge quantity of illegal explosives. According to the information, among the explosives seized, more than 800 kg of ammonium nitrate, more than 1,200 gelatin sticks, 105 detonators and 36 detonating fuse coils have been recovered.

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Pulwama Attack 5th Anniversary: All you need to know about the tragedy and India's firm response