'No one will be worse than me': Suvendu Adhikari's tough warning on violence and vandalism in state

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday delivered a strong message against vandalism, violence and attacks on law enforcement personnel, asserting that his government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards anyone attempting to disrupt peace and public order in the state. The Chief Minister's remarks came amid ongoing political debates over law and order and formed a key part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) outreach programme marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference organised by the state BJP, Adhikari said maintaining law and order remained one of his government's foremost priorities. He stressed that the administration would not permit anti-social elements to create unrest and warned of severe consequences for those involved in vandalism or acts that challenge the rule of law.

'No one will be worse than me'

Issuing one of his strongest warnings, Adhikari said, "If such incidents happen again, no one will be worse than me. The strictest action will be taken against those involved in vandalism and taking the law into their own hands." The Chief Minister said that since the BJP assumed power in the state, the government had responded firmly to every incident of unrest. According to him, decisive action in such cases has sent a clear message that hooliganism, violence and anti-social activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"After we came to power, there have been certain incidents, and we tackled them firmly, thus giving a clear message that there will be zero tolerance towards this kind of unrest, hooliganism and anti-social activities. We will not allow such things to continue," he said.

Claims of improved law and order

Referring to recent disturbances in parts of the state, Adhikari maintained that the overall law-and-order situation remained largely under control. He pointed to isolated incidents in areas such as Park Circus and Asansol, where tensions reportedly emerged over issues including the use of loudspeakers at religious places and action against illegal constructions. The Chief Minister argued that such incidents were exceptions rather than the norm and said the administration remained vigilant in preventing any escalation.

BJP pushes 'double-engine govt' narrative

Adhikari also used the occasion to highlight the BJP's governance model, claiming that closer coordination between the Centre and the state was already producing positive outcomes. He expressed confidence that people would increasingly witness the benefits of what the BJP describes as a "double-engine government". "We will work under Modi ji's leadership and guidance. Even in this short period, we have already accomplished some work. The public has started to see the benefits of the double-engine government, and these benefits will become even more apparent in the days to come," he said.

Focus on border security and infrastructure

The Chief Minister also touched upon national security issues, particularly the strengthening of border infrastructure in strategically sensitive regions of the state. He said land was being transferred to the Border Security Force (BSF) to facilitate security projects and improve border management. "Regarding national security, we have handed over land to the BSF. This process is continuing. In north Bengal, particularly in areas adjoining the Chicken's Neck corridor, fencing work has already begun," he said.

The Siliguri Corridor, commonly referred to as the Chicken's Neck, serves as the vital link connecting India's northeastern states with the rest of the country. Given its strategic importance, security and infrastructure development in the region remain a key focus area for both the state and central governments.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors in Bengal again? Why the company pulled out of Singur and why the issue is back in focus