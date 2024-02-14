Pulwama Attack 5th Anniversary: All you need to know about the tragedy and India's firm response

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

Five years ago, on February 14, 2019, India witnessed one of its darkest days in the fight against terrorism. A suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, claiming the lives of 40 brave personnel. The convoy, carrying over 2,500 jawans, was returning from leave or heading to deployment areas when tragedy struck.

PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to pay homage to the martyrs on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. His tweet on the anniversary of the attack underscored the nation's gratitude for the sacrifices made by the bravehearts.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama".

"Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered," he added.

Diplomatic efforts

The attack prompted nationwide protests and sparked extensive diplomatic endeavors to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. China's lifting of its technical hold on a proposal in the UN Security Council, on May 1, 2019, marked a significant milestone in this effort.

NIA's investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) played a pivotal role in uncovering the conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack. In August 2020, it filed a comprehensive chargesheet against 19 individuals, including Azhar, based on electronic evidence and testimonies.

Honoring the fallen

As the nation commemorates the fifth anniversary of the Pulwama attack, it stands united in honoring the supreme sacrifice made by the fallen heroes. The anniversary served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing battle against terrorism and the resilience of the Indian spirit.

Pulwama attack FAQ's:

1. What exactly happened in the Pulwama attack?

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of 78 buses carrying 2,500 paramilitary personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack claimed the lives of 40 CRPF members.

2. Why is February 14 observed as Black Day in India?

February 14 is remembered as a "black day" in India, marking the loss of the CRPF heroes in the Pulwama attack. The nation mourns their sacrifice every year on this day.

3. How many Indian soldiers died in the Pulwama attack?

The Pulwama attack resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel, making it one of the deadliest incidents in the Valley's 30-year insurgency.

4. What was India's response to the Pulwama attack?

In response to the Pulwama attack, India conducted a targeted air strike on a JeM camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26, 2019, aiming to eliminate the threat posed by terrorists.

Also read | Pulwama anniversary: PM Modi pays homage to security personnel killed in terror attackhttps://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pulwama-anniversary-pm-modi-pays-homage-to-security-personnel-killed-in-terror-attack-2024-02-14-916757