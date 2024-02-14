Pulwama anniversary: PM Modi pays homage to security personnel killed in terror attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi pays tributes to jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. On February 14, 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi on his X handle wrote, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered. "

What happened on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama

Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel. In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

India's immediate response

In response to the attack, the Indian Air Force conducted a targeted air strike on JeM camps in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26, 2019, aiming to eliminate the threat posed by terrorists.

Subsequently, within a year, almost all the conspirators, including one Qari Yasir, the self-styled chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, behind the terror attack were killed.

PM Modi's first reaction after the attack in 2019

A day after the terror attack, PM Modi had asserted that the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack would be punished. In a statement released on February 15, 2019, the PM warned the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists that they have made a big mistake and will have to pay a heavy price Free hand has been given to security forces to act.

“At the outset, my tributes to the soldiers martyred in the terror attack in Pulwama. They have laid down their lives for the country. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones in this hour of grief. I know there is deep anger, your blood boils looking at what has happened. At this moment, there are expectations and feelings of a strong response which is quite natural. We have given full freedom to the security forces. We have full faith in the bravery and valour of our security forces. I am hopeful that the patriotic fervour will ensure that people will provide correct information to our agencies so that we can intensify our efforts to crush terror. I want to tell the terror outfits and those aiding and abetting them that they have made a big mistake. They will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. Let me assure the nation that those behind this attack, the perpetrators of this attack will be punished,"

