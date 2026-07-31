SC asks MEA to appoint nodal officer, help families killed or missing in Russia-Ukraine war

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central government to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with the families of those who died, went missing, or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Supreme Court also asked the MEA to give details in vernacular languages to families of those who died, injured or went missing during Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana and the bench asked the the MEA to facilitate DNA matching of family members with the mortal remains.

SC asks MEA to help affected families with compensation claims

The apex court also directed the MEA to help the affected families in filing compensation claims before the Russian Embassy and to provide all relevant information and updates in vernacular languages.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court also asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and state legal services to help the families in securing the mortal remains of their relatives and pursuing compensation claims.

The directions from the Supreme Court came while hearing a petition filed by family members of those who allegedly died or went missing after being recruited to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court also directed the MEA to prepare a consolidated docket, explaining the procedure to affected families for filing compensation claims before the Russian authorities.

Compensation claims would be routed through MEA: SC

However, the apex court clarified that compensation claims would be routed through the MEA, but their pendency should not delay the return of mortal remains or the performance of last rites.

Moreover, the Supreme Court directed the Member Secretaries of the State Legal Services Authorities to provide free legal aid to the affected families for filing compensation claims and facilitating DNA testing.

In the meantime, the MEA was also asked to provide translated versions of documents received from the Russian authorities relating to repatriation of mortal remains and compensation claims.

The Supreme Court in its order noted that in 2024 and 2025, several Indian youths travelled to Russia on different visas after being promised employment in the construction, hospitality and service sectors. However, after their arrival in the country, their passports and identity documents were confiscated, and they were enrolled in the Russian armed forces before being sent to the frontlines of the conflict.

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